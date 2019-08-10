Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Cut Holding by $506,692 as Market Valuation Declined; As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sensato Investors Lowered Its Stake

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 42,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 121,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, down from 164,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 95,232 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,439 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

Analysts await 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by 21Vianet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares to 220,441 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD) by 5,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).