Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Nbt Bank N A Has Lifted Its Position by $302,434 as Shares Rose; Ensign Group (ENSG) Market Valuation Rose While Sei Investments Company Upped Position

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 644.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 121,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,623 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 18,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 152,704 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 11.90 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage reported 26,037 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 14.00M shares. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated owns 18,509 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 12,692 shares. Patten Gp accumulated 16,894 shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Llc holds 5,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest has invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd has 132,856 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lincluden Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 227,174 shares. 33,326 were reported by Terril Brothers Incorporated. 887 were accumulated by Ruggie Gru. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 52,024 shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,143 shares to 59,681 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,144 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 14,133 shares to 481,056 shares, valued at $59.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 46,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,360 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity.

