Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Holding; Peavine Capital Management Decreased Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by $5.11 Million as Shares Rose

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.23M shares traded or 61.30% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.37 million for 9.05 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alps Advsr invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 1,132 shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.01% or 12,971 shares in its portfolio. Kenmare Capital Limited Company reported 1.41% stake. 1.20 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Cibc Ww holds 21,433 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.07% or 65,000 shares. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 12,867 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0.17% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 5,206 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 33,220 shares. Proshare Ltd holds 0% or 12,313 shares. The California-based Nicholas Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.86% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 6,596 shares to 25,950 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW) by 9,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ).