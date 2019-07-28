Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.34 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Rose, Holder Parthenon Has Cut Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 39,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,813 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 93,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,754 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 155,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 794 shares to 37,684 shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 197,749 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 273,506 shares. Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 1.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Optimum Investment Advsr has 1.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 71,897 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 277,402 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Scholtz & Co Limited Liability owns 8,730 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 10.90M shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 4.95M shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Inv Advsrs invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sageworth reported 0.01% stake. Of Virginia Va owns 71,698 shares. Washington Management, a Washington-based fund reported 32,946 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $3.38 million activity. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, January 31. $2.49 million worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by Hein LeLand J. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. 10,000 shares were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann, worth $624,999 on Thursday, February 14.