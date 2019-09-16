Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $897,351 as Shares Declined; Shannon River Fund Management Upped Its Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Stake by $625,600

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 15,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 18,973 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 34,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 6.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 225,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 206,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 40,887 shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LORL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.77 million shares or 0.99% less from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 11,829 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,569 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 600 shares. Northern stated it has 169,635 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 68,718 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 6,711 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 13,307 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 38,769 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 22,530 were reported by Legal And General Grp Inc Plc. 8,163 are held by American Intll Gru. Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,843 shares. Proxima Capital Llc stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Shannon River Fund Management Ltd owns 225,049 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares to 382,134 shares, valued at $27.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Commerce holds 0.64% or 95,926 shares in its portfolio. 11,092 are held by Boyar Asset Mgmt. 106 are held by Globeflex Capital Lp. Harvey Cap Inc has invested 1.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lbmc Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 11,446 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,324 shares. Ww Asset reported 296,708 shares. Bouchey has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 183,354 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Macquarie Group Limited owns 13.31M shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust invested in 1.21% or 333,309 shares. Frontier Invest accumulated 1.93% or 504,804 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 133,482 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust invested 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

