Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Declined; Stephens Has Cut Position in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by $684,480

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 8.17 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 17,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 29,869 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 46,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 4.37M shares traded or 96.20% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 09/04/2018 – GVC HOLDINGS PLC GVC.L : HSBC STARTS WITH HOLD, 880P TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – SEMPERIT AG HOLDING SMPV.Vl : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 04/05/2018 – HSBC Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Edges Down; 16/04/2018 – ASOS PLC ASOS.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hitting 3.5 percent could place emerging Asian economies in a “dicey” situation, said Frederic Neumann, HSBC’s co-head of Asian economics; 09/03/2018 – Soaring Treasury Bill Rates to Test Markets, Warns HSBC’s Major; 09/05/2018 – CNP ASSURANCES CNPP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 18.8 FROM EUR 17.8; RATING REDUCE; 07/03/2018 – Shimao Property Says HSBC Is Sole Global Coordinator of Proposed Note Sale; 09/03/2018 – JCDECAUX JCDX.PA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 16/05/2018 – ALAWWAL BANK SAYS “DOES NOT EXPECT THAT PROPOSED MERGER WILL, IF COMPLETED, RESULT IN ANY INVOLUNTARY LAYOFF OF EMPLOYEES”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Partners Lc has 1.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 547,265 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,257 shares. Madison Invest Hldg Incorporated has 0.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability reported 7,797 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh holds 573,897 shares. Boys Arnold invested in 0.47% or 53,094 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Co reported 63,526 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 10,700 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability reported 21,120 shares. Barbara Oil reported 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stifel Finance stated it has 4.36M shares. 5,555 are held by Live Your Vision Llc. Guild Inv Mngmt has 3.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 48,720 shares. Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 14.82 million were reported by Alliancebernstein L P.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.66 billion for 7.98 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,805 shares to 108,608 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

