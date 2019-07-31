Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Adams Express Company Has Cut Holding in Covanta Holding (CVA) as Market Value Rose

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 5.73 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 264,159 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.68 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 164,100 shares to 853,282 shares, valued at $26.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).