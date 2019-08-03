Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 33,583 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 28,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 640,052 shares traded or 59.79% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ)

