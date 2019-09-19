Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosted Its Stake by $680,922 as Valuation Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Cut Holding by $333,600

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 11,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 192,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00 million, up from 180,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.01 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 4.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors invested in 796,115 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 61,099 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.52% or 110,235 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 205,495 shares. S&T National Bank Pa has 74,589 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.50 million shares. Css Ltd Llc Il accumulated 0.01% or 4,297 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc owns 877,418 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc stated it has 226,843 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.54% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regions Financial Corporation invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Incorporated reported 2.23M shares. Old Dominion Capital Management reported 92,530 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 444,661 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,350 shares to 106,178 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.