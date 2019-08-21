Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Stake by $641,212; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lowered Its Position

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 5.18M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 10,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 141,639 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85B, down from 152,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 11.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.62M for 26.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,623 shares to 153,056 shares, valued at $18.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 21,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,433 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Laurion Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 5,385 are owned by Group Inc One Trading Lp. Quantres Asset Limited owns 166,400 shares for 4.99% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 7.38M shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel holds 236,680 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. 20,300 were accumulated by Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc). Principal Gru accumulated 1.62 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 65,539 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Allstate reported 66,805 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 15.23M shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning has invested 0.33% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advent Mngmt De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shine Advisory Service Inc holds 10,817 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.