Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $641,212; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Private Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 693 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 4,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,339 shares to 166,363 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,087 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).