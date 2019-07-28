Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose; Ecofin LTD Raised Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding by $754,240

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 2.19M shares traded or 75.94% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Llc reported 3.60M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 3.79M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 4,466 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,572 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP invested in 0.07% or 7,745 shares. Washington Trust reported 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Centurylink Invest has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stonehearth Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Live Your Vision Lc holds 0.1% or 5,555 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc has 29,317 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 125,865 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 235,808 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Lp has 38,965 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Salem has 84,137 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Bank owns 3,578 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3,624 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 8,467 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.03% or 4,465 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,240 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 65,922 shares. Nuance Investments Ltd Llc reported 85,764 shares stake. Covington Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Putnam Invs Ltd Com reported 2,993 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cibc Markets reported 9,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited stated it has 658,735 shares.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) by 77,170 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,328 shares, and cut its stake in Livent Corp.