Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Cut Holding by $641,212 as Share Price Declined; Monetary Management Group Lowered Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 32,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 38,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99M shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,210 shares to 12,845 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 7,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.