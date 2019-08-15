Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lifted Holding by $536,900; As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Share Value Declined, Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $11.09 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 257,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 270,150 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, down from 528,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 346,844 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 528,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.25 million, up from 519,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 10.52 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,865 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt invested in 1.71% or 87,855 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 130,565 shares. Patten Group holds 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 16,894 shares. Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3.36 million shares. 9,490 are held by Tudor Investment Et Al. Webster Bancorp N A owns 62,971 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Riggs Asset Managment Commerce invested in 6,842 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co, South Carolina-based fund reported 12,274 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company holds 76,023 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested in 5,136 shares. Sonata Cap Gru holds 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 10,660 shares. Moreover, Horizon Investments Llc has 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 70,095 shares. Lincoln has 51,202 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company reported 41,840 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru reported 1,358 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 0% or 22,400 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 25 shares. 42,732 were accumulated by Ghp Invest Advisors. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 332,662 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,123 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 44,747 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 431,378 shares. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 216,859 shares. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 340,447 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Dupont Mngmt owns 44,282 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

