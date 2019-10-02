Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Has Cut Its Holding; Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Price Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 73,055 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, up from 54,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.41% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 888,871 shares traded or 49.56% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 22,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 6,990 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, down from 29,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 7.24M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 179,565 shares to 131,435 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 71,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,663 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. Shares for $210,095 were bought by WOLF DALE B on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 43,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York accumulated 0.01% or 6,920 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 18,218 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.13% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 130,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 14,858 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,800 shares. New York-based Atika Cap Management Limited Com has invested 1.59% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 23,997 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Lyon Street Cap Limited Company reported 18,482 shares stake. 65,246 are held by Agf Investments Inc.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated has 0.99% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mufg Americas Holding accumulated 668,562 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 29,429 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 39,136 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd reported 7,605 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 20.01M shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 1.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 10 has 7.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 191,115 shares. Autus Asset Lc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 157,040 shares. Tru Company Of Virginia Va holds 70,556 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 1.35 million shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Llc has 78,835 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 598,333 shares. Moreover, Barnett And has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).