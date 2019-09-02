Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Hanson Mcclain Upped Stake by $304,853 as Market Valuation Declined; Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding by $535,780

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 9,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 1.15 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,790 shares to 10,832 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,095 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dupont holds 0.29% or 211,127 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Gru invested in 0.63% or 23,914 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore, Missouri-based fund reported 35,824 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,989 shares. Northpointe Lc has 2.75% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 147,912 shares. Financial Consulate reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Condor Cap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meyer Handelman has invested 2.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 86,079 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Inc has 229,341 shares. Telemus Limited Com holds 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 43,097 shares. 31,883 were reported by Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited. Delta Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 66,098 shares or 2.52% of the stock.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $138.82M for 11.59 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Management Lc holds 0% or 209 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 3 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 285,200 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 28,736 shares. 52,298 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sun Life Fincl invested in 0% or 143 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 6,792 shares or 0.04% of the stock. United Automobile Association accumulated 36,376 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Limited reported 14,700 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 52,547 shares. Moreover, Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 3,112 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 919 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 10,990 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 0.3% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,973 shares to 8,575 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 25,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn).