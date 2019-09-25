Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Guild Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Eagle Asset Management Lowered Cadence Design Sys (CDNS) Stake by $372,890

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 15,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 33,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 48,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 12.07M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc (CDNS) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 5,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 19,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 25,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.16. About 1.47M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 49.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 52,071 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $169.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 6,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,830 shares to 8,086 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.