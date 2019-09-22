Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Increased Its Stake by $3.51 Million; Acuity Brands (AYI) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Position by $3.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 72.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 23,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 8,638 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 271,431 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 126.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 61,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,357 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, up from 48,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 7,773 shares to 15,495 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33 million for 12.60 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Lc owns 1,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil owns 481,560 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 1.71% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,999 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 104 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.12% or 12,326 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 329,793 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 8,525 shares. Primecap Ca accumulated 0.01% or 57,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 21,271 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability owns 59,322 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs reported 14,063 shares.

