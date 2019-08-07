Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Has Increased Position; Ironwood Investment Management Has Trimmed Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Position by $306,204 as Shares Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 4.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 777,132 shares traded or 78.19% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Analysts await Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation holds 1.08 million shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 14,907 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 31,592 are owned by Ar Asset. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 120,399 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.27% stake. Insight 2811 owns 13,509 shares. Cape Ann Bank reported 8,811 shares stake. 87,376 were reported by Btim. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Llc New York stated it has 15,731 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 52,240 shares. Martin Currie owns 84,608 shares. Caprock has 43,493 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 90,576 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.37M shares.

