Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Trimmed America Movil Adr (AMX) Stake as Market Value Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80 million, down from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 2.32 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 123,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,768 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 billion, down from 160,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 202,544 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $746.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,435 shares to 7,976 shares, valued at $846.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

