Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Decreased Its Position by $1.20 Million as Stock Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Holding Upped by Investment House Llc

Investment House Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 5,353 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 2.21M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc analyzed 21,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.82M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $249.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 46,200 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa De Cv Adr (B (NYSE:TV) by 168,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Chester holds 1.16% or 15,609 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.59 million shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Auxier Asset Management reported 34,934 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma stated it has 198,344 shares. 90,406 were reported by Private Wealth. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Twin Cap owns 241,600 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 928,716 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,970 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Llc has invested 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 658,509 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has 1.71M shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Cap has 4.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 451,313 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year's $1.22 per share. VZ's profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Accredited has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bluecrest Management invested in 4,824 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, First Interstate Bancshares has 1.93% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 70,580 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv holds 292,865 shares. Goelzer Management stated it has 44,348 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co invested 0.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund has 14,280 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma reported 3,090 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Davis R M invested in 0.01% or 1,784 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md reported 30,496 shares. 1,941 were accumulated by Cadence State Bank Na. Atlantic Union State Bank Corp invested 0.64% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).