Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Forte Capital Raised Holding by $398,886; Verint Sys (VRNT) Share Price Declined While Envestnet Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 6,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,180 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 35,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 2.57M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 106.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 21,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 20,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 109,219 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sky Invest Limited Co has invested 1.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Murphy owns 192,759 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hamlin Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1.83 million shares. Citizens Northern reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 10 holds 7.71% or 622,269 shares. Moreover, Meritage Portfolio has 0.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 143,548 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp invested in 7,831 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Davis R M reported 33,159 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has 918,877 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt accumulated 727,388 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Trust invested 1.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32,701 shares. 838,477 were reported by Westpac Bk.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,305 shares to 47,846 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,503 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Capital Limited Company has invested 0.8% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 1.44M are held by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Jericho Capital Asset Management LP holds 534,000 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. New York-based Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.45% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Invesco Limited has 341,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.02% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 8,639 shares. Prudential Inc holds 312,836 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 34,335 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 10,035 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.08% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Llc owns 3,900 shares. Pnc Service, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,628 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 6,808 shares. 224,269 are held by Castleark Mngmt.

