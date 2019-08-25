Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder First National Trust Co Increased Stake by $1.95 Million; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Has Lowered Position

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 57,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 97,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, down from 155,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 33,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 236,686 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 203,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boltwood Mgmt owns 1.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,478 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Co accumulated 223,487 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gibson Capital Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 440,249 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Co accumulated 38,015 shares. Garrison Asset Limited owns 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,288 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt has 0.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 97,493 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Signature Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 6,431 shares in its portfolio. Founders Secs Ltd Liability owns 27,974 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Colrain Lc has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,075 shares. Moreover, Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Company has 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sentinel Trust Communication Lba reported 9,761 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Mid Cap (Ijh) (IJH) by 2,522 shares to 28,456 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Mid Cap (Vo) (VO) by 2,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Financial reported 41,107 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt stated it has 862 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 34,716 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 1.93% or 21,337 shares in its portfolio. 2.20M are held by Mackenzie. Ativo Capital Management Limited invested in 15,040 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Llc accumulated 0.07% or 12,361 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca reported 73,685 shares stake. Avalon Limited Liability Company reported 1.09M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.55% stake. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clark Estates Incorporated invested in 5.26% or 574,359 shares. West Coast Limited Company holds 0.2% or 14,313 shares. Bridgecreek Lc accumulated 45,890 shares.