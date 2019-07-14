Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Family Management Has Decreased Its Position by $301,726 as Valuation Rose; As Yum Brands Com (YUM) Shares Rose, Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 5,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 63,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc Com (YUM) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 13,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 107,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 1.42M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.91 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 22,225 shares to 34,389 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX) by 51,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $576,451 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Gibbs David W. Domier Tanya L bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32M was made by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos LP has invested 0.45% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated owns 7,503 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Principal Gru Inc has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 821,944 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 334,713 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 372 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.02M shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 3,528 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 13,932 shares in its portfolio. 7,309 were reported by Capital Inv Advisors. Bbva Compass State Bank reported 51,135 shares. Halsey Associates Ct stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Arbor Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 2,635 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. West Virginia-based Security Natl Trust Comm has invested 0.35% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Franklin has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 7.26M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt owns 73,620 shares. Bailard accumulated 99,786 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Corporation has 0.95% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,868 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Company owns 69,945 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 8,700 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Inc holds 0.2% or 31,220 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wedgewood Ptnrs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,250 shares. Moreover, Iron Financial Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,856 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 26.19M shares or 0.99% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management Lc holds 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 16,484 shares. Moreover, At National Bank & Trust has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 25,383 shares. Old West Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.25% or 58,527 shares. 100,269 are held by Cleararc Inc.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,420 shares to 25,696 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 23,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).