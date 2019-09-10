Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lifted Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake by $857,352

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 156,791 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 161,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 45.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 35,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 114,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 78,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 2.80M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05B for 11.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 53,170 shares to 123,114 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 37,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,321 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.