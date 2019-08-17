Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.39 Million; Swift Run Capital Management Upped Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI)

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “6/6/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Stand Behind Verizon, Despite Competitive Pressures – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp has invested 2.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.01% or 155,436 shares. Weatherstone Cap Management holds 5,044 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Counselors accumulated 1.56% or 622,922 shares. Bender Robert Assoc, a California-based fund reported 4,669 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chemung Canal reported 138,361 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,305 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 319.74 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. 7,216 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited. Cutler Counsel Ltd Com has 1.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 14.56 million are owned by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation. Clean Yield accumulated 1.25% or 52,020 shares. New York-based Arrow Corp has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 33,360 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,651 shares to 12,899 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Materials Etf (VAW) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Energy Etf (FENY).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.