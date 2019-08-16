Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Cut Its Stake; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.47M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 1.92M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 03/04/2018 – US FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR MOXETUMOMAB PA; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, AND ASTRAZENECA FORM STRATEGIC PACT

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 24.54 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 23,680 shares to 77,275 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

