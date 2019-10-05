Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Upped Position; Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $672,182 as Stock Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22 million, down from 178,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 63,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $441.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 205,197 shares to 625,620 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,484 shares to 48,330 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.