Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Decreased Its Stake by $805,586 as Share Value Rose; V F (VFC) Holder Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 2.93M shares traded or 62.41% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 13,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,718 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 31,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 8.00 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 34,328 shares to 890,132 shares, valued at $71.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. Another trade for 24,926 shares valued at $2.14M was made by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8. On Monday, January 28 MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 12,552 shares.