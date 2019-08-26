Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $3.35 Million; Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Its Hershey Foods (HSY) Position by $1.09 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 20,755 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 11,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.03. About 781,974 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 56,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 44,264 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 101,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Solutions Online Portal Adds Product Ordering to Help Convenience Store Retailers Maximize Sales and Profits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $918,270 was made by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL on Thursday, August 1.

