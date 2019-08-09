Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Raised Holding by $1.50 Million as Valuation Declined; As Csx W/1 Rt/Sh (CSX) Market Valuation Declined, Nuwave Investment Management Cut Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 156.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 41,699 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 16,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 2.84 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp W/1 Rt/Sh (CSX) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 1,172 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88,000, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp W/1 Rt/Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 1.53 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Sol Cap Mngmt Communication holds 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 3,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.40 million shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 32,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Kcm Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.17% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 9,621 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp accumulated 0.01% or 71,140 shares. Becker Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Court Place Advsrs Lc owns 2,668 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust owns 4,800 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 0.02% or 9,650 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Cadence Bancorp Na has invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Dorsey Wright & reported 23,544 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,479 shares to 1,653 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 6,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Stable Earnings Picture – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock CSX Has Returned An Annual Average Return Of 23% Over The Last 10 Years – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSX: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Making Sense of Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $809.25 million for 16.37 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.