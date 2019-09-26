Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Usca Ria Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 110,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 263,163 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70 million, up from 152,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 4.08M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10,066 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $162.63. About 262,338 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,291 shares to 63,951 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,180 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 51,107 shares to 9,865 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 51,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,900 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY).

