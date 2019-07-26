Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Crow Point Partners Lifted Stake by $2.89 Million; Par Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $2.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 4.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.07 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623.20M, down from 12.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 1.43M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 7,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.54 million shares to 9.82M shares, valued at $65.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trivago N V.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. 6,500 shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, worth $324,598 on Monday, March 11. Shares for $249,743 were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28.

