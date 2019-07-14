Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Crow Point Partners Increased Its Position by $2.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares to 2,539 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Bancorporation reported 0.2% stake. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.73 million shares. Cahill Fincl Advisors holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,429 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc reported 0.69% stake. Tompkins holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 79,814 shares. Ohio-based Winslow Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.04M shares. Oarsman holds 2.26% or 80,622 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 3% or 726,677 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest accumulated 186,735 shares. 35,034 are owned by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 3,580 shares. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 554,113 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Lc reported 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Personal Capital Advsrs reported 50,865 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il reported 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rockland Communication holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,868 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 353.98M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsr Gp reported 3.01% stake. Maryland-based Macroview Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 126,100 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Moreover, Indiana & Invest Mgmt Comm has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,436 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl accumulated 0.27% or 151,871 shares. First Merchants Corp accumulated 134,857 shares. Spc Financial stated it has 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palisades Hudson Asset Lp reported 5,364 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,294 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).