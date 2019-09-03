Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Clark Estates Has Cut Holding as Market Value Declined; Green Square Capital Increased Its Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) as Stock Value Declined

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.72 million shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 79,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 574,359 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, down from 653,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:CTL) by 116,857 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 72,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,641 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “August 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential accumulated 1.83M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 46,053 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Usca Ria Limited, Texas-based fund reported 31,891 shares. Central Bankshares Tru Com holds 0.03% or 1,805 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 5,245 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 2.14% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 279,645 shares. Field Main Bancorporation owns 1,990 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Com invested 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Axa holds 0.26% or 793,386 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 62,576 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 107,381 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Co reported 14,925 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsrs holds 16,429 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 146,626 shares. Heathbridge Cap Mgmt holds 528,450 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 7.51 million shares stake. Ims Cap Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 22,540 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Roosevelt Incorporated reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 69,214 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 3.66 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 32,093 shares. State Street invested in 0.74% or 161.47M shares. Cambiar Investors invested 1.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 17,865 are owned by Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Spinnaker has 19,378 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 898,507 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $32.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).