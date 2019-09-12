Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Clark Estates Boosted Position by $5.34 Million as Share Value Declined; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.65 Million

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 93,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 668,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.17 million, up from 574,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 2.16M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 151.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 826,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 545,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.55M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 1.17 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 735,595 shares to 8.40M shares, valued at $167.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 218,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,337 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold FSM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 16.31% less from 60.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 22,084 shares in its portfolio. Century Incorporated holds 589,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 7,700 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 18,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 47,714 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has 277,685 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 149,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 54,194 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 72,932 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 2.49M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 436,024 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 16,292 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 85,364 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,100 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).