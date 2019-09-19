Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Capital International Trimmed Holding by $305,862 as Market Value Declined; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Valuation Rose, Hennessy Advisors Upped Stake by $1.07 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 146.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 3,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,741 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $320.39. About 72,469 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 13,134 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 3.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison accumulated 849,675 shares. 330,670 were reported by Tobam. Moreover, Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 2.79% or 157,503 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Inc owns 12,800 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23.29M shares. Amer Money Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 5,570 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5.53M shares stake. First Heartland Consultants reported 15,792 shares stake. Wills Finance Group Inc Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 89,687 shares. 564,878 are held by Creative Planning. Riggs Asset Managment Co has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.03% or 4,953 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.38% or 78,797 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.10 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (NYSE:DLR) by 8,404 shares to 10,622 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd Adr by 32,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd Adr.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 3,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).