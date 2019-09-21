Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Capital International Has Lowered Position by $305,862; Brave Warrior Advisors Cut Holding in D R Horton (DHI) by $679,959

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 15,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.65M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 5.20 million shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 13,134 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv reported 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hennessy Advisors reported 66,600 shares stake. 843,214 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Aviva Plc invested in 126,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 1.40 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.05% or 48,805 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co reported 3,700 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 79,663 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 22,001 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Ltd reported 250 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 12,855 shares. 102,412 were accumulated by Fil. Marco Management Lc stated it has 8,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wafra Incorporated reported 381,743 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 10.32 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 92,433 shares to 161,136 shares, valued at $27.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.