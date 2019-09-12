Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Bloom Tree Partners Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position as Shares Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 55.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 77,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 216,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36M, up from 139,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 4.57M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 55,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 279,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.86M, down from 335,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $188.48. About 6.82M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKES RESPONSE TO U.K. LAWMAKERS IN LETTER; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early advisor; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway on Friday called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end, via @TradingNation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,683 shares. Everence Cap Management holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 101,238 shares. Quantitative owns 444,110 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 47.67M shares or 0.74% of the stock. National Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.63% or 147,431 shares in its portfolio. Punch & Management Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Texas-based Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). F&V Management Ltd Com has 5.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 154,876 shares. Burns J W And Company holds 1.12% or 84,449 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Investors invested in 0.1% or 9,045 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 495,726 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 24,127 shares. Mawer Investment Management Limited holds 1.58% or 4.28M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,414 shares to 117,589 shares, valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 22,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,520 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Inv Management owns 1.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,045 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 321,885 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,259 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 7,953 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.87% or 651,199 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 3.47 million shares. Novare Cap Lc has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,554 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 153,775 shares. C M Bidwell & Limited reported 0.98% stake. Moreover, Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd has 10% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.20 million shares. Advisory Group accumulated 1,701 shares. The Colorado-based Noven Fin Gru has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvest Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 1,975 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc owns 3,718 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc accumulated 20,544 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.