Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Cut Its Holding; Spdr S P Oil Gas Explor (SEB) Shares Declined While Willis Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $576,720

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Spdr S P Oil Gas Explor (SEB) by 3013.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 19,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 19,862 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, up from 638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Spdr S P Oil Gas Explor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $56.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4020. About 73 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 7,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 113,925 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 121,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 3.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 24,214 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Lc. Beck Management Ltd has 6,302 shares. Hl Limited Liability holds 468,438 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Goodhaven Cap Llc invested in 102,984 shares or 4.94% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 154,569 shares. Pnc Financial Services invested in 8.56 million shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability invested in 96,599 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Seizert Capital holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 547,265 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc has 298,307 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd stated it has 372,133 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 62,971 shares. Family Firm accumulated 3,742 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 30,875 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.