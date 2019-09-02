Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Lifted Its Position by $8.01 Million; Old Republic International Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $11.88 Million

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 135,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 367,170 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, up from 231,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ht Limited Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adirondack Rech reported 0.68% stake. Fragasso Grp stated it has 0.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amer Money Lc reported 5,560 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,989 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 3.05M shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Howland Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 11,668 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 33,045 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Company holds 17,184 shares. Btr Cap Management invested in 0.36% or 32,042 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.43% or 16,894 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Group Inc has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rothschild Investment Il holds 130,565 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.59 million shares.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,593 shares to 110,665 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,459 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 117,000 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $55.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.