Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.39 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Evercore Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.49 Million as Stock Price Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 24,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 30,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41 million shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 28,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.82 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 9.49 million shares traded or 57.65% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Montrusco Bolton Invs owns 555,258 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. First Savings Bank invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 36,988 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Incorporated Inc holds 426,544 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management stated it has 77,949 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Lp stated it has 3,794 shares. Wealth Planning Lc invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 205,110 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 134,666 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,060 shares. Professional Advisory invested 3.36% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Horan invested in 508,073 shares or 4.81% of the stock. First Business Financial Ser accumulated 17,177 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,662 shares to 5,040 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 33,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,005 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,500 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 10,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.