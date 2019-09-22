Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Has Upped Holding; Highbridge Capital Management Cut Take (TTWO) Holding by $10.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 93.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 6,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $715,000, down from 94,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.18M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 200,627 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46M, up from 189,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.35 million for 26.32 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 345,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (NYSE:GEO).

