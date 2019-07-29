Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Rose While New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Trimmed Holding by $506,692; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Valmark Advisers Has Increased Its Position

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.89 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares to 220,441 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,518 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TDTT) by 8.09 million shares to 734,199 shares, valued at $17.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 94,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.31M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.