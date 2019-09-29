Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Wills Financial Group Has Increased Its Stake; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Decreased Its Position by $2.19 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 6,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 89,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 83,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 27,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 101,158 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, down from 128,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.64 million shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

