Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Saybrook Capital Has Boosted Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding by $484,272

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 158,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 154,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 8.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares to 46,336 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,012 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 259 shares to 3,574 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 58,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,905 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.