Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Hwg Holdings LP Lifted by $913,202 Its Holding; A T & T (T) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $713,682

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2249.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 15,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,166 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 6.90M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 23,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 255,896 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, up from 232,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 41.54 million shares traded or 40.30% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 51,402 shares to 4,415 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp Com (NYSE:HRL) by 91,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,906 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,797 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

