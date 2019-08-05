Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Euclidean Technologies Management Has Cut Holding by $477,900; Stryker (SYK) Stake Held by Wisconsin Capital Management Llc

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 439.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 10,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.04. About 375,700 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stryker Q2 earnings up 6%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Comm has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 1.34 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Finemark National Bank & Trust And owns 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 2,251 shares. Keating Investment Counselors holds 1.68% or 18,840 shares. Johnson Grp Inc invested in 479 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Stearns Fin Services Grp Inc holds 0.15% or 3,991 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 39,118 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Northstar Asset Mngmt invested in 0.6% or 7,410 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 864 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 51,676 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Parthenon holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 42,130 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity. Shares for $2.89M were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819 worth of stock or 180 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 1.63M shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Chemical State Bank reported 126,837 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 4,749 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Lc reported 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 91,163 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Dana Invest Advisors Inc invested in 44,264 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% or 250,650 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Inv Llc accumulated 6,385 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Inc has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.28M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 827,002 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Llc owns 241,290 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Birinyi Assoc reported 29,047 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 71,698 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Accredited owns 9,030 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Ltd (Wy) has 41,699 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.