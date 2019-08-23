Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Country Club Trust Company Lowered Its Holding by $646,227; Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 10,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 26,094 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 37,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 5.05M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 873,437 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43M, up from 834,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 839,901 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 291,807 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Ameriprise Fincl owns 278,717 shares. Sit Investment Assoc Incorporated holds 594,050 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Hexavest has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Pinebridge Investments Lp invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). The Kansas-based Waddell Reed has invested 0.02% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Century Cos Incorporated stated it has 322,689 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 2,680 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association owns 837,065 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Mesirow Invest Management owns 1.46% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 502,629 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 13,930 shares. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 11,701 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,581 shares to 934,946 shares, valued at $110.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,610 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Limited Liability accumulated 4,065 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 973,521 shares. Florida-based Ruggie Cap has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp owns 1.03M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Ashford Mgmt holds 0.21% or 24,750 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Llc reported 1.10M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.03% or 800 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 319.74 million shares. Calamos Ltd Co has 0.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). St Germain D J invested 1.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 15,552 shares. Money Mngmt Lc owns 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,560 shares. Altfest L J And Company has invested 0.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wedge Capital L LP Nc holds 0.14% or 210,960 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 54,210 shares to 374,355 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 25,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).