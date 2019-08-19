Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Ccm Investment Advisers Has Increased Position; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, East Coast Asset Management Raised Holding by $1.06 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 125,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85M, up from 119,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.47. About 8.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 147.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 7,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 12,274 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 4,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 2.12 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) by 14,955 shares to 861 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,267 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

